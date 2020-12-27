Seahawks Are Releasing Veteran NFL Defensive Lineman

Just ahead of the Seattle Seahawks Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams, the organization announced some shocking roster news.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, defensive tackle Damon Harrison, also known as “Snacks,” asked to be released from the Seahawks. Apparently, he made his intentions known after learning he would be inactive from Sunday’s game.

Pelissero confirmed that Seattle plans to grant Harrison’s release early next week.

The news about the veteran 32-year-old defensive tackle is fairly shocking. Seattle clearly likes Harrison and he’s played in the team’s last six games this season. In the Seahawks Week 15 game against Washington, he played 38 percent of the defensive snaps.

But, Pelissero said that Harrison’s mind is made up. Snacks will head to waivers with a chance to join another team late this season.

#Seahawks DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison asked for his release after learning he’d be inactive today against the #Rams, and the team plans to grant it next week, per sources. Seattle loves Snacks and hopes he has a change of heart, but seems his mind is made up. He’d go on waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 27, 2020

Harrison joined the Seahawks in October of this year, beginning on the team’s practice squad. Seattle moved him to the active roster for the first time on Nov. 14 and permanently on Nov. 23. He notched nine tackles and one forced fumble in six games with the Seahawks.

Earlier in his lengthy NFL career, Snacks was one of the best defensive tackles in the game. After playing for four years with the Jets from 2012 to 2015, he made the move to the Giants where he earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2016. That year in New York, he racked up 86 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

After three years with the Giants, Harrison went on the move again, this time to the Lions. He played in 25 games for Detroit before the team released him this past February.

Although he continues to age, Snack has shown impressive longevity throughout his career. Over his nine-year stint in the NFL, he’s played in 123 games, which is more than impressive for 350-pound defensive lineman.

Now free of the Seahawks, Harrison will likely get one more chance to play in the league before his career comes to a close.