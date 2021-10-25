The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player

A general view of the Seattle Seahawks stadium Lumen Field formerly known as CenturyLink Field.SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: A general view in the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.

The Texas A&M product began the year on injured reserve and wound up appearing in only game. He started at right tackle and played 86% of the offensive snaps in Seattle’s 28-20 Week 4 win over San Francisco.

For his career, Ogbuehi has made 30 starts and appeared in 58 games. He has experience at both tackle spots, and saw his most extensive action when he started 25 games for the Bengals in 2016-17.

Considering the dearth of available offensive line options on the open market, we’d expect Ogbuehi to generate interest from other teams, if for no other reasons than his experience and versatility.

If he’s healthy, he should find a new home pretty quickly.

