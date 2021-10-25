Seattle Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player

Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.

The Texas A&M product began the year on injured reserve and wound up appearing in only game. He started at right tackle and played 86% of the offensive snaps in Seattle’s 28-20 Week 4 win over San Francisco.

#Seahawks are releasing OT Cedric Ogbuehi. The veteran started the season on IR and got lost in the shuffle in Seattle. Should have some interest on the market from teams in need of OL help. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 25, 2021

For his career, Ogbuehi has made 30 starts and appeared in 58 games. He has experience at both tackle spots, and saw his most extensive action when he started 25 games for the Bengals in 2016-17.

Considering the dearth of available offensive line options on the open market, we’d expect Ogbuehi to generate interest from other teams, if for no other reasons than his experience and versatility.

If he’s healthy, he should find a new home pretty quickly.