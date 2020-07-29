Bobby Wagner Has Brutally Honest Comment On Seattle Nightlife

The upcoming NFL season will require some big lifestyle changes for the league’s players. A prominent member of the Seattle Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner, isn’t worried about his team, cracking a joke about the city’s nightlife.

Bobby Wagner is the main holdover from the all-time great Seahawks defenses from the last decade. The superstar linebacker is entering his ninth NFL season, all with the team. He has made six straight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams in that time, and was a major contributor for the Super Bowl XLVIII championship team, registering 120 tackles and five sacks.

While Wagner has enjoyed some serious success in the Emerald City, there are better places to have a good time outside of Sundays, apparently. Discussing players having to be smart this fall, he took a pretty funny swipe at the town.

“Luckily, we are in Seattle, so there’s not really clubs for us to go to,” Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest said. In all honesty, given recent events like the Lou Williams/Magic City situation (whether or not he was only there for the wings), this might legitimately be helpful for the Seahawks this fall.

The Seahawks appear to be making a major play to compete for Super Bowls over the the next few years, while guys like Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner are in their primes. Over the weekend, the team acquired superstar safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets, shipping out a pair of first-round picks, a third-rounder, and safety Bradley McDougald.

Wagner is pretty excited about the move.

Seattle has paid off for Wagner in other ways. Today, ESPN published a piece about the linebacker’s burgeoning venture capital firm, which is certainly helped by being in the technology hub.

“I really kind of hate the idea that players have to solely focus on their sport,” Wagner told ESPN. “I really believe they do — you have to be great at your sport. But a lot of guys, when they get done, they don’t know what to do and the narrative is ‘oh he should have figured it out before he left’. But when he tries to figure it out before he leaves, everybody’s like he’s not focused on his day job. You can’t have it both ways. …You can follow your passion and your play doesn’t have to fall off.”

The Seattle Seahawks open on the road in that aforementioned nightlife hotspot, Atlanta, on Sept. 13, before hosting the New England Patriots on the 20th.