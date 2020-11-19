The Spun

A Major NFL Stadium’s Name Is Set To Change

A general view of the Seattle Seahawks stadium Lumen Field formerly known as CenturyLink Field.SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: A general view in the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks are still several hours away from taking on the Arizona Cardinals, but the franchise is already in the headlines this Thursday for changing its stadium’s name. Since the 2011 season, Seattle’s stadium has been called CenturyLink Field. That will no longer be the name of the Seahawks’ home, as the stadium will now be known as Lumen Field.

The writing was on the wall for this move since CenturyLink rebranded itself as Lumen Technologies in September. It was only a matter of time until the Seahawks’ stadium received a new name.

Chuck Arnold, the president of the Seattle Seahawks, released a statement on the stadium’s name change.

“Through a shared vision and commitment to serving the Seattle community, we are proud to enter a new era of world-class sports and entertainment with Lumen Field,” Arnold said. “For nearly two decades, the stadium has made its mark as a premier Seattle venue, and a place for the community to experience thrilling victories, establish sacred traditions, and witness unforgettable moments together. We are excited to build upon that legacy and experience amazing things at Lumen Field for years to come.”

Lumen Field might not sound as strong as CenturyLink Field, but it shouldn’t have any effect on the Seahawks.

Tonight’s showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will technically be the first game ever at Lumen Field.

Kickoff for the Arizona-Seattle game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX.

