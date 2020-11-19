A Major NFL Stadium’s Name Is Set To Change

The Seattle Seahawks are still several hours away from taking on the Arizona Cardinals, but the franchise is already in the headlines this Thursday for changing its stadium’s name. Since the 2011 season, Seattle’s stadium has been called CenturyLink Field. That will no longer be the name of the Seahawks’ home, as the stadium will now be known as Lumen Field.

The writing was on the wall for this move since CenturyLink rebranded itself as Lumen Technologies in September. It was only a matter of time until the Seahawks’ stadium received a new name.

Chuck Arnold, the president of the Seattle Seahawks, released a statement on the stadium’s name change.

“Through a shared vision and commitment to serving the Seattle community, we are proud to enter a new era of world-class sports and entertainment with Lumen Field,” Arnold said. “For nearly two decades, the stadium has made its mark as a premier Seattle venue, and a place for the community to experience thrilling victories, establish sacred traditions, and witness unforgettable moments together. We are excited to build upon that legacy and experience amazing things at Lumen Field for years to come.” Name change 😎 We are now officially Lumen Field! pic.twitter.com/2gsO4Q42N6 — Lumen Field (@CenturyLink_Fld) November 19, 2020 Lumen Field might not sound as strong as CenturyLink Field, but it shouldn’t have any effect on the Seahawks. Tonight’s showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will technically be the first game ever at Lumen Field. Kickoff for the Arizona-Seattle game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX. [Seattle Seahawks]