The Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing A Former All-Pro DT

The Seattle Seahawks are planning to add some defensive line depth and will be signing defensive tackle Damon Harrison, according to reports.

The 31-year-old Harrison considered retirement during the offseason but recently expressed his desire to play. He reportedly visited the Seahawks on Tuesday and had a visit to Green Bay scheduled for today.

Seattle will be signing the 2016 All-Pro to its practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. However, the goal is likely to have Harrison up with the team as soon as possible, provided he can pass through COVID-19 protocols and sign quickly.

The Seahawks already have a solid run defense–and a high-powered offense which causes opponents to have to pass more to keep pace.

Adding Harrison, a premium run stuffer throughout his career with the New York Jets, New York Giants and Detroit Lions, should only make that aspect of the team stronger.

In 15 games with the Lions last year, Harrison compiled 49 tackles and a pair of sacks. In 2018, he racked up 81 stops (nine for loss) with the Lions and Giants.

At 4-0, Seattle is currently in first place in the NFC West heading into Sunday night’s game with the Minnesota Vikings.