Seattle Seahawks defensive end Damontre Moore has been suspended by the NFL for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Moore has been suspended for six games, the league announced this afternoon. He won’t be eligible to return until Week 15.

Through seven games this season with Seattle, Moore has played as a situational pass rusher and on special teams. Overall, he’s posted eight tackles, six quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a sack.

This is Moore’s second stint with the Seahawks. A 2013 third-round pick of the New York Giants, he also played in four games for Seattle in 2016.

For his career, Moore has appeared in 63 games for six different franchises, recording 96 tackles and 11 sacks.

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:

Damontre Moore has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Moore will be eligible to return to the active roster on Mon., Dec. 14, following the team’s Week 14 game vs. the N.Y. Jets. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) November 2, 2020

This isn’t the first time Moore has dealt with disciplinary issues during his NFL career. He was released by the Giants in December 2015 after multiple altercations with teammates.

Additionally, Moore was suspended for the first two games of the 2017 season after violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.