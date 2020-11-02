The Spun

Seahawks Defensive Lineman Suspended For 6 Games

A general view of the Seattle Seahawks stadium.SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 11: Overall view of CenturyLink Field before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field on September 11, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Damontre Moore has been suspended by the NFL for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Moore has been suspended for six games, the league announced this afternoon. He won’t be eligible to return until Week 15.

Through seven games this season with Seattle, Moore has played as a situational pass rusher and on special teams. Overall, he’s posted eight tackles, six quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a sack.

This is Moore’s second stint with the Seahawks. A 2013 third-round pick of the New York Giants, he also played in four games for Seattle in 2016.

For his career, Moore has appeared in 63 games for six different franchises, recording 96 tackles and 11 sacks.

This isn’t the first time Moore has dealt with disciplinary issues during his NFL career. He was released by the Giants in December 2015 after multiple altercations with teammates.

Additionally, Moore was suspended for the first two games of the 2017 season after violating the NFL’s policy on substance abuse.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.