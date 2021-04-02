The Seattle Seahawks seem to have found their tight end for the 2021 season.

With veteran TE Greg Olsen retiring after the 2020 season, the Seahawks were left with a gaping hole at the position. Signing former Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett to a one-year deal in March, the franchise has now filled that gap. After spending most of his four-year NFL career coming off the bench for the Rams, Everett looks primed to take over the TE1 role in Seattle.

The former second-round pick seems excited for the new opportunity — especially with a quarterback like Russell Wilson at the helm.

“I haven’t (been) able to play with a quarterback like [Wilson] up to this point in my career,” Everett said, per the Seahawks’ official website. “I’ve had a different quarterback each place I’ve been, so to be able to play with a guy of Russ’ caliber is really exciting to me.”

Gerald Everett on why Seattle: "Obviously, Russ, having a a guy like that, a quarterback of that caliber … I've never played with anything like that or anyone like that. I want to play alongside DK and alongside Tyler and under Pete Carroll." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) April 1, 2021

With an elite passer like Wilson slinging the ball, Everett should have no problem finding his role on the Seahawks’ pass-heavy offensive attack.

That offensive scheme is another reason Everett decided to head up north.

Shane Waldron, the newly-hired Seattle offensive coordinator, has a close working relationship with the tight end. During Everett’s rookie season with the Rams, Waldron was the TE position coach for LA. As the young coach’s role with the team expanded (passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach), so did Everett’s involvement in the offense.

“Shane is a mastermind,” Everett said. “He’s very creative, and I can’t wait to see what he’s going to do in Seattle … When Shane went to Seattle, obviously the idea was there, it lingered in my head, but you also have to understand it’s a business. Shane has definitely been pivotal in my career, been a mentor and a coach. He’s definitely showed me the ropes, and of course we’ve had that tight-knit relationship since I’ve got in (the NFL) and it still remains. And yes, he was a factor in my decision to come to Seattle. But also, Seattle having a great organization and winning culture and great players like Russ and DK (Metcalf) and Bobby Wagner, and a bunch of other guys.”

Through his four NFL seasons, the former South Alabama TE has logged 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns.

Everett will look to further those numbers in a starting role with the Seahawks next season. He believes Waldron and Wilson can help him reach his peak as a player.

“Today, no I don’t think I’ve really reached my peak, and definitely think that Russell and Seattle can assist me in doing so, along with Pete and Shane,” Everett said. “I definitely think I can take the next step in Seattle … I’m allowed to do more and more things each year I’m in the league, whether that be jet sweeps or screens or running the ball. I really don’t know what that looks like, me taking the next step, because I really don’t think I have a ceiling, honestly.”

