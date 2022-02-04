Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Hiring New Defensive Coordinator

It appears the Seattle Seahawks‘ search for a new defensive coordinator is about to come to a close.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Clint Hurtt is expected to be the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Hurtt has been the assistant head coach and defensive line coach for the Seahawks since 2017. Now, he’ll have the chance to call plays in Seattle.

Not only are the Seahawks making Hurtt their new defensive coordinator, they’ll have Ed Donatell on their staff to improve that unit.

Donatell has been the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos for the past three seasons. He also had stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. That type of experience could go a long way for Seattle’s coaching staff.

Seattle Seahawks expected to name assistant head coach Clint Hurtt as new defensive coordinator, sources confirm to @BradyHenderson and me (Seattle Times 1st). With Ed Donatell in assistant role (not DC), that set the stage for Hurtt promotion. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 4, 2022

The Seahawks had some great games with Ken Norton Jr. calling the defense, but it was time for a change.

Norton was fired by the Seahawks once the 2021 regular season was over.

We’ll have to wait until the fall to see if Donatell and Hurtt can successfully revamp the Seahawks’ defense.