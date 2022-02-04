The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Hiring New Defensive Coordinator

A shot of a Seattle Seahawks helmet on the sidelines.CARSON, CA - AUGUST 24: Seattle Seahawks helmets on the sideline before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 24, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

It appears the Seattle Seahawks‘ search for a new defensive coordinator is about to come to a close.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Clint Hurtt is expected to be the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

Hurtt has been the assistant head coach and defensive line coach for the Seahawks since 2017. Now, he’ll have the chance to call plays in Seattle.

Not only are the Seahawks making Hurtt their new defensive coordinator, they’ll have Ed Donatell on their staff to improve that unit.

Donatell has been the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos for the past three seasons. He also had stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. That type of experience could go a long way for Seattle’s coaching staff.

The Seahawks had some great games with Ken Norton Jr. calling the defense, but it was time for a change.

Norton was fired by the Seahawks once the 2021 regular season was over.

We’ll have to wait until the fall to see if Donatell and Hurtt can successfully revamp the Seahawks’ defense.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.