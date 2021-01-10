Video Appears To Show Seahawks’ Kick Returner Punching Rams Player

Pete Carroll’s teams are scrappy, loud-mouthed and aggressive – sometimes to a fault. Seahawks’ kick returner D.J. Reed let his emotions get the best of him during a playoff loss to the Rams Saturday evening.

A new video appears to show Reed punching JuJu Hughes of the Rams in the helmet at the end of a kick return late in the fourth quarter.

Huges tackled Reed and proceeded to hold onto his lower leg for a moment. It doesn’t appear the tackler was attempting anything malicious. Reed clearly felt differently.

The Seahawks’ kick returner threw the football at Hughes’ helmet and then proceeded to punch him in the same area.

Take a look.

Y I K E S pic.twitter.com/HM1l5P4xqS — PFF (@PFF) January 10, 2021

To make matters worse, the officials didn’t call a penalty and D.J. Reed avoided an ejection. We’re not sure how the officials missed this one.

Hopefully the NFL investigates this entire ordeal. These types of interactions can’t be allowed on a football field. The league should absolutely punish Reed for his actions Saturday evening.

Luckily, Reed’s actions didn’t have any impact on the game’s outcome. Los Angeles led Seattle 30-13 when Reed punched the player. The Rams proceeded to cruise to a 30-20 victory.

The Rams did so without a healthy quarterback. Starter John Wolford left the game late in the first quarter after getting hit hard by Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. Jared Goff came in to replace him just two weeks after undergoing thumb surgery.

It wasn’t a pretty game, but the Rams got the job done against a slumping Seahawks team.

[PFF]