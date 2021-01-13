Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On OC Brian Schottenheimer

Over the weekend, the Seattle Seahawks lost in upset fashion to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

Seattle entered as the slight favorite, but looked like a very inferior team as the Rams pass rush dominated all game long. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson struggled as he ran for his life for 60 minutes.

Wilson set the NFL on fire over the first half of the season, but struggled mightily over the second half of the season. Those struggles dipped into the playoffs, where he completed 11-of-27 passes for just 174 yards with two touchdowns and one interception – which was returned for a touchdown.

Los Angeles went onto win 30-20 to advance in the NFC playoff race. Just a few days after the upset loss, the Seahawks announced a significant change amongst the coaching staff.

Seattle fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 13, 2021

Schottenheimer spent the last three seasons as the Seahawks offensive coordinator. However, of the last two seasons, Seattle fans have voiced displeasure over the team’s recent play-calling.

Well, it looks like head coach Pete Carroll and company had enough as well. Earlier this week, Carroll said the team needed to remain committed to the running game.

Just two days later, the team announced it “parted ways” with Schottenheimer citing “philosophical differences.”

With Schottenheimer out, Seattle will likely turn to someone more committed to the running game – as Pete Carroll wants.