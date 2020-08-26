Seahawks Reportedly Considering Signing Former 2nd Round Pick WR

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly considering signing free agent wide receiver Paul Richardson, who began his career with the team.

A second-round pick out of Colorado in 2014, Richardson spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks. He played in 47 games with 19 starts, registering 95 receptions for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns.

Richardson was a primary starter for Seattle in his final season with the franchise back in 2017. He then signed a five-year, $40 million contract with Washington that offseason.

Injuries wrecked Richardson’s two years with the Burgundy and Gold, however. He played in only 17 of a possible 32 games in 2018 and 2019 before being released in February.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Richardson was at the Seahawks’ practice facility today and could be signed as early as this week if all of his COVID-19 testing goes well.

Possible reunion in Seattle between the #Seahawks and WR Paul Richardson. Sources say the team’s former second-round pick is at the facility today for COVID-19 testing. He’ll go through protocol and could sign later this week. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 26, 2020

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are locked in as the Seahawks’ two starting wide receivers. Behind them, David Moore, Phillip Dorsett, rookie Freddie Swain and others are competing for time.

Richardson could soon factor into that competition.