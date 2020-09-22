Seahawks Wide Receiver Reportedly Heading To The IR

Former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. He’s still waiting to make his debut for the team, missing the first two weeks of the season with a foot injury.

We won’t see Dorsett this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, either. He is heading to the injured reserve in order to try and heal up. This year, players are eligible to return from the IR after three weeks, so this doesn’t necessarily mean his season is in the tank.

Playing time at wide receiver won’t be easy to come by with Seattle, though. The team has two very strong starters at the position, in Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. The latter is coming off of a very impressive start, in which he burned the NFL’s best corner Stephon Gilmore for a long touchdown. He caught four passes for 92 yards and the score.

Metcalf leads the team with 187 yards through two games, averaging 23.4 yards per reception, along with two touchdowns. Lockett is right behind him with 159 yards on a team-high 15 catches, and one score. Running back Chris Carson has been dangerous out of the backfield, catching nine passes for 81 yards and a team-high three scores.

The #Seahawks are placing WR Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve, source said. It’ll give Dorsett some time for his ailing foot to get calmed down. He’s eligible to return in three weeks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2020

Russell Wilson has established himself as an early MVP favorite through two weeks. He’s completing an eye-popping 82.5-percent of his throws for 610 yards and nine touchdowns, with one interception.

That doesn’t mean the team wouldn’t like to have Phillip Dorsett available as a fourth or fifth option. This offseason, Pete Carroll called the new Seattle Seahawks receiver the “fastest receiver the Seahawks have had” during his time with the team.

During his career, the former Miami star has 124 receptions for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns. He posted a career high five touchdowns for the Patriots in 2019, and scored twice during the team’s playoff run to the Super Bowl in 2018.

[Tom Pelissero]