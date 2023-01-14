Seattle Seahawks Plans For Quarterback Geno Smith Revealed

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

When the Seahawks traded away Russell Wilson last offseason, many thought they'd have to wait until the 2023 NFL Draft to find their next quarterback. Geno Smith, however, had other plans.

Smith had an incredible regular season as Seattle's starting quarterback, completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

This breakout season couldn't have come at a better time for Smith. He's set to be a free agent this offseason.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks would like to re-sign Smith this offseason.

"My understanding is the team wants that to continue," Rapoport said. "I'm told Geno Smith will be back with Seattle in 2023. He's genuine, he's well-liked, he has played great. He's also a free agent, so they're going to try to work on a new deal."

Rapoport added that, if necessary, the Seahawks will use the franchise tag on Smith.

Smith has earned a significant raise, that's for sure.

The price tag for Smith will increase if the Seahawks upset the 49ers this Saturday and advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.