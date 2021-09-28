Seattle Seahawks Released Quarterback On Tuesday

The Seattle Seahawks are moving ahead with just two quarterbacks on the roster for now.

The Seahawks released quarterback Jake Luton on Tuesday afternoon, per NFL insider Field Yates. Now, Seattle has just Russell Wilson and Geno Smith in its quarterbacks room.

Luton, 25, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He actually played an important role for the Jaguars last year, filling in for Gardner Minshew for a couple weeks when Minshew got injured. In three starts during the 2020 season, Luton completed 54.5 percent of his throws for 624 yards and three total touchdowns with six picks.

The Jaguars cut Luton ahead of the 2021 season before the Seahawks signed him at the beginning of September. Nearly a month later, the Seahawks have opted to waive the former Oregon State quarterback.

This is an unfortunate setback for Luton.

He called signing with the Seahawks a “dream come true” earlier this month.

“It’s a dream come true,” Luton said, via Seahawks.com. “Really excited to be here. I’ve got three little brothers who are so excited. They’re fired up to have me here, and I’m really excited. I’m excited for the opportunity, the chance to come in and learn from some great coaches and some great players. It’s been a great situation.”