Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Hire New Offensive Coordinator

Just over two weeks ago, the Seattle Seahawks announced the team parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Star quarterback Russell Wilson was clearly shaken by the move at the time. “I think he’s going to be a head coach…Unfortunately for us, in Coach’s eyes, see if we can make a change…the bottom line is, we were the best offense in football. It hurts,” Wilson said, via Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell.

Well, just a couple weeks later, the Seahawks have reportedly landed a new offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Seahawks poached a top assistant coach from a division rival.

Seattle reportedly hired Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron for the vacant offensive coordinator role. Waldron, 41, spent the past four seasons as an assistant under head coach Sean McVay.

Seattle is planning to hire Rams’ passing game coordinator Shane Waldron for its offensive coordinator job, per source. Waldron will take over for Brian Schottenheimer. Rams losing Waldron, Brad Holmes, Ray Agnew, Joe Barry and Aubrey Pleasant. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2021

In addition to landed a qualified coach as the new offensive coordinator, the Seahawks get the added benefit of hurting a division rival.

Waldron has worked closely with Rams quarterback Jared Goff for the majority of his Rams tenure. With Waldron gone, Goff will have to find a new coach to lean on heading into the 2021 season.

The offseason hasn’t been kind to the Rams. Los Angeles lost defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, assistant coaches Joe Barry and Aubrey Pleasant and front office executive Brad Holmes.

Can Seattle sustain its success with a new offensive coordinator?