Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: 1 Notable Suitor Is Out

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield is starting to run out of potential suitors. ESPN's Dianna Russini has revealed that the Seattle Seahawks have "no interest" in trading for the former No. 1 overall pick.

"The Seahawks have been telling me from Day 1 they have no interest in Baker Mayfield," Russini said on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, via Bleacher Report. "They're riding Drew Lock, which we can talk about that another time. That's their choice."

This report from Russini isn't that shocking. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently raved about veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

"The competition is underway,” Carroll told reporters. “Geno has come in and is obviously ahead going in because he’s had all the background with us. He’s been with us for a number of years. He leads the charge right now. He’s in command of our system as much as a guy could be."

The Seahawks also have Drew Lock, who might very well be their Week 1 starter.

Mayfield is set to earn $18.9 million for the 2022 season. Teams don't want to be responsible for that salary.

The Carolina Panthers were also considered a potential suitor for Mayfield, but they opted to draft Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral last Friday.

At this point, Mayfield is in a holding pattern. He'll have to just hope that a team is desperate enough to meet the Browns' asking price.

Until that day comes, Mayfield will be listed on the Browns' depth chart.