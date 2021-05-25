Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Signing New Tight End

On Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks added what the team hopes will be another weapon for star quarterback Russell Wilson.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks signed former Fresno State tight end Cam Sutton.

“The #Seahawks are signing TE Cam Sutton, per his agent @SamLeaf. The 6-foot-6 Fresno State product was in camp with Carolina last year,” Pelissero reported on Twitter.

Sutton spent some time with the Carolina Panthers last season. The Panthers signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft. After spending training camp in Carolina, he didn’t see the field last year.

He was back in camp with the Panthers last season, but failed to make the opening day roster.

He joins a receiving corps that already sports a few solid weapons for Wilson. Wide receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf are two of the best in the league at their respective position. Seattle also added wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.