The Seahawks Worked Out Former College Football Star QB

After the situation with the Denver Broncos, which left the team without a quarterback a week ago due to COVID-19 contact tracing, NFL teams are starting to find ways to avoid a similar situation. The Seattle Seahawks tried out three quarterbacks today, including one very notable former college star: Ohio State great J.T. Barrett.

The Texas native began his career with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted in 2018. He bounced around some practice squads and offseason rosters, wth brief stints with the Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now he’s getting another opportunity with Seattle.

Russell Wilson has put in an MVP-caliber season for the Seahawks so far this year. Geno Smith serves as his backup, and the team already has former LSU quarterback Danny Etling on the practice squad. As we saw with Denver, COVID-19 can knock out an entire position group, given how contagious it is, and the league’s contact tracing protocols. There’s a chance Seattle is looking to add to their roster in order to have three guys on site, along with a “quarantine quarterback,” who would prepare away from the team and avoid the virus at all costs. Etling has been staying away from the team in recent weeks.

Barrett is one of three quarterbacks that the team brought in today. Alex McGough, a former QB at FIU and the Seahawks’ 2018 seventh-round pick, also worked out, as did Tyree Jackson, a former star at University of Buffalo who spent 2019 with the Buffalo Bills practice squad after winning the MAC MVP award the year before. He most recently played in the XFL, and is now listed as a tight end, per ProFootballTalk.

Today's tryout/workout list (Seahawks kicking the tires on ex-Ohio State QB JT Barrett). pic.twitter.com/XhqGQqE2T1 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 5, 2020

J.T. Barrett was one of college football’s most celebrated quarterbacks under Urban Meyer at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes through most of the national championship season in 2014-15.

He was a three-time All-Big Ten player, a third team All-American in 2014, and the MVP of the 2016 Fiesta Bowl and 2017 Cotton Bowl.

While it is a longshot that he plays for the Seattle Seahawks, there would be plenty of fans in and around Columbus that would be very excited to see him get a shot.