Seattle’s Mayor Has A Blunt Message About Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is rumored to have interest in a trade away from Seattle and New Orleans is reportedly one of his preferred destinations.

The Seahawks star has reportedly not demanded a trade out of Seattle. However, if Wilson is traded, the quarterback – who has a no-trade clause – would be interested in one of the following four teams.

New Orleans is one of those four franchises and the mayor of the city had a message for Wilson and his wife, Ciara, this weekend.

“I’ve heard the rumors now, and I want to make sure that you understand that the city of New Orleans is the place for you and your beautiful family,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “I know you, Mr. Wilson, would be a great addition to the New Orleans Saints. And more importantly, I can see us in that number winning that Super Bowl championship once again.”

Seattle’s mayor isn’t having that, though.

Jenny Durkan, Seattle’s mayor since 2017, responded to Mayor Cantrell’s tweet.

“I love you Mayor, but keep your eyes off Russell Wilson,” she tweeted. “His home is Seattle.”

Wilson has been with the Seahawks for his entire NFL career. Seattle is coming off a 12-4 season that ended with a disappointing Wild Card loss to the Rams.