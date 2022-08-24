Shaquem Griffin Announces Retirement: Fans React

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Shaquem Griffin #49 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a sack against Aaron Rodgers #12 (not pictured) of the Green Bay Packers in the second half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Shaquem Griffin's NFL journey has come to an end. On Wednesday, the former UCF star announced his retirement in a heartfelt piece for The Players Tribune.

"Thank you to the people who helped me achieve this dream, but it’s time to move on from the game of football," Griffin said.

Griffin, who had his left hand amputated as a child, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 46 appearances with the Seahawks, Griffin had 25 combined tackles, six quarterback hits and one sack.

At the collegiate level, Griffin was an All-AAC performer. He finished his UCF career with 195 total tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 16 pass deflections and five fumble recoveries.

The NFL world wasted no time wishing Griffin all the best as he enters the next chapter of his life.

Even though Griffin's football career is over, he still has so much more to offer.

Griffin announced in his retirement letter that he accepted an offer from Roger Goodell to become part of the NFL Legends Community.