Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin Addresses Future In Seattle

Russell Wilson is currently dominating all the headlines in Seattle, but the front office has other issues to sort out as well this offseason. For starters, former third-round pick Shaquill Griffin is set to be a free agent when the new league year begins.

Despite missing four games this past season, Griffin had 63 total tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions.

On Wednesday, Griffin discussed his future with the Seahawks during an interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. Although he would like to return to the franchise, he did admit that there’s a business aspect to the league.

“I would love to be back in Seattle, but I know there’s a business aspect behind it,” Griffin said. “But that organization knows I love it over there – the fans and coaches know how much I love Seattle. But at the end of the day, I know it’s strictly business. I’m just trying to see what’s next.”

We love having @ShaquillG on #GMFB! We talk about free agency, Russell Wilson's future in Seattle, @Seahawks reaction when watching DK Metcalf chase down Budda Baker, @Shaquemgriffin's 2018 Combine & more! "Not knowing what's next…I'm just excited to see what's gonna happen." pic.twitter.com/iL0tQhAwM5 — GMFB (@gmfb) March 3, 2021

Griffin also had a message to share for any team interested in his services this offseason.

“I’m only 25 years old, I feel like my best ball is ahead of me. I’m exited for what’s next.”

We’ll know more about Griffin’s future when free agency starts on March 17, but it sounds like the UCF product is amped up hit the open market.