Shaun Alexander To Ring Of Honor: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 16: Seattle Seahawks legends Shaun Alexander greets fans during American Express Hawks Island on the Puget Sound on October 16, 2016 in Seattle, Washington (Photo by Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for American Express) Suzi Pratt/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks will honor former star running back Shaun Alexander in a major way this season.

Alexander, 45, who played for Seattle from 2000-07 and won the NFL's MVP award in 2005, will be inducted into the Seahawks Ring of Honor on October 16.

"The Seahawks are proud to recognize the incredible impact Shaun had on our organization by making him the 15th member of the Seahawks Ring of Honor," said Seahawks president Chuck Arnold. "Shaun is the true definition of a champion both on and off the field, and we are excited to formally celebrate him in front of the 12s this season with his induction ceremony."

For many fans, it is an honor that is not only appropriate, but also overdue.

Alexander ran for 9,429 yards and 100 touchdowns in 119 games with the Seahawks. During his MVP campaign, he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,880 and rushing touchdowns with 27.

Alexander scored double-digit TDs in five consecutive seasons from 2001-05, earning Pro Bowl honors three times.

He concluded his esteemed career with the Washington Redskins in 2008.