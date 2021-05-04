Sports World Reacts To DK Metcalf’s Olympic Qualifying News

NFL fans know that DK Metcalf is one of the best athletes in the league, but it might be possible that he’s actually one of the best in the world. We’ll find out this weekend when the Seattle Seahawks wideout puts his gifts to the test.

It was announced on Monday that Metcalf will compete in the United States Track and Field Golden Games in the 100-meter dash.

The idea of Metcalf competing in a 100-meter dash was thrown around last fall after he chased down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker with a top speed of 22.64 miles per hour. In fact, the USATF sent Metcalf a message after the video of him taking down Baker went viral.

“For everyone asking if we have a spot open on our relay team for DK Metcalf,” the USATF wrote on Twitter. “NFL players are welcome to come test their speed against real speed next year at the Olympic Trials.”

Metcalf has finally accepted that offer and will get to see how his speed compares with other stars in this country. If all goes well, the Pro Bowl wide receiver could actually qualify for the Olympic Trials.

From the gridiron to the track. Watch @dkm14 this Sunday at the USATF Golden Games Presented by @Xfinity live on NBC.#USATF #JourneyToGold https://t.co/mzvsdlDPFN — USATF (@usatf) May 3, 2021

Just the thought of Metcalf qualifying for the Olympics has NFL fans buzzing. It’d be truly amazing if he ends up competing against the world’s best sprinters later this year in Tokyo.

In order to qualify for the Olympic Trials, Metcalf would most likely need to break 10.2 seconds. Though he did not compete in track and field at Ole Miss, he was a sprinter and hurdler back in high school.

On May 9, the @usatf Golden Games will take place and there will be several world figures from track and field As a curiosity, the star of the @Seahawks of the @NFL 🏈, DK Metcalf 🇺🇸 will also run in 100m Under 10s or Under 11s for @dkm14 ? 📸 Getty Images pic.twitter.com/3QS4PYbpyK — Victor K Almeida 📰 (@AlmeidaVictorK) May 4, 2021

Would you want to see DK Metcalf qualify for the Olympics?