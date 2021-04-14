Star NFL Quarterback, Wife Hosting Vaccine Special On NBC

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have done plenty of charity works over the years.

However, of the course of 2020 and 2021, the couple has been just about everywhere, helping everyone. The couple are fighting against systemic racism, donating millions of meals to those in need due to COVID-19 and continue to raise money for Strong against Cancer.

But they aren’t done yet. In the next few days, Wilson and Ciara will host an hour-long special on NBC called “Roll Up Your Sleeves.” According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the show is “aimed at educating and raising awareness regarding COVID-19 vaccines.”

President Joe Biden will be one of the number of guests on the show. Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will also be on the show.

#Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and wife Ciara will host an hour-long special on NBC called "Roll Up Your Sleeves,” aimed at educating and raising awareness regarding COVID-19 vaccines. @POTUS will also appear:https://t.co/wYTC2lL2zw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2021

That’s not even close to everyone. NFL.com released a fulled list of the celebrities who will appear on the show.

Here’s the full list:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who will be interviewed by Matthew McConaughey; former NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal; “This is Us” star Sterling K. Brown; Billy Crystal; Faith Hill; Eva Longoria; Jennifer Hudson; “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda; Demi Lovato; Joel McHale; Kumail Nanjiani; Ellen Pompeo; Lana Condor; Jennifer Lopez; Ken Jeong; Joe Jonas; Amanda Seyfried; Wanda Sykes and Jane Seymour.

The show airs on April 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC.