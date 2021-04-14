The Spun

Star NFL Quarterback, Wife Hosting Vaccine Special On NBC

Russell Wilson posing for a photo with Ciara.WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara Harris arrive for the State dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe April 28, 2015 at the Booksellers area of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have done plenty of charity works over the years.

However, of the course of 2020 and 2021, the couple has been just about everywhere, helping everyone. The couple are fighting against systemic racism, donating millions of meals to those in need due to COVID-19 and continue to raise money for Strong against Cancer.

But they aren’t done yet. In the next few days, Wilson and Ciara will host an hour-long special on NBC called “Roll Up Your Sleeves.” According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the show is “aimed at educating and raising awareness regarding COVID-19 vaccines.”

President Joe Biden will be one of the number of guests on the show. Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will also be on the show.

That’s not even close to everyone. NFL.com released a fulled list of the celebrities who will appear on the show.

Here’s the full list:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who will be interviewed by Matthew McConaughey; former NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal; “This is Us” star Sterling K. Brown; Billy Crystal; Faith Hill; Eva Longoria; Jennifer Hudson; “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda; Demi Lovato; Joel McHale; Kumail Nanjiani; Ellen Pompeo; Lana Condor; Jennifer Lopez; Ken Jeong; Joe Jonas; Amanda Seyfried; Wanda Sykes and Jane Seymour.

The show airs on April 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC.


