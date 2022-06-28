The Baker Mayfield Jersey Leak Is Reportedly Fake

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, NFL fans pointed out that a Baker Mayfield jersey was on the Seattle Seahawks' official team shop. It didn't take long for that claim to get debunked.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk confirmed on Tuesday that Mayfield's jersey wasn't actually on Seattle's online shop.

What had happened was a fan altered the information for Quandre Diggs' jersey. After all, he wears No. 6 for the Seahawks.

This doesn't mean Mayfield won't end up on the Seahawks later this year. It does, however, dismiss the idea that a trade was already agreed to.

Mayfield has been linked to the Seahawks for the past few months. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, there's "mutual interest" between the two sides.

The Seahawks' current quarterback room features Drew Lock and Geno Smith. Adding a signal-caller like Mayfield wouldn't be a bad idea at all.

Perhaps the biggest hurdle for Seattle is figuring out whether or not it would want to acquire Mayfield's contract. He's set to earn $18.8 million this upcoming season.