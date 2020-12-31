The Seahawks Are Bringing Back A Familiar Tight End

On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced a new addition to their roster. It turns out the front office is bringing back a familiar face just in time for the playoffs.

The Seahawks have officially signed tight end Luke Willson to their practice squad. This will be his third stint with the franchise that drafted him back in 2013.

Willson spent a few games with the Seahawks earlier this season before making his way over to the Baltimore Ravens. He has just one reception for 12 yards this year, but has proven in the past that he can step up when his number is called.

Over the course of his seven-year career in Seattle, Willson has 97 receptions for 1208 yards and 11 touchdowns. There’s no denying his chemistry with Russell Wilson, which could be a factor if Greg Olsen, Jacob Hollister or Will Dissly ever go down due to injury.

In addition to signing Willson for a third time, the Seahawks brought back linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong. He appeared in two games for them this season as a practice squad elevation.

Seattle has a favorable matchup coming up this weekend against San Francisco. Although it already locked up the NFC West, it can still potentially get the No. 1 seed depending on what happens to Green Bay and New Orleans in Week 17.

The Seahawks have been a tad inconsistent this season, but they appear to be peaking at the right time.