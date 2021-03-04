The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On WR Josh Gordon

In December, former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL mere days after being placed on the Seattle Seahawks‘ active roster. Today the Seahawks made a decision on his future with the team.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Seahawks have now released Gordon. The move shouldn’t be much of a surprise given his lack of playing time with the team and the possible broken trust.

But it looks like Gordon will continue to get an opportunity to play football, albeit a different version of the game. Last week he signed a deal with the newly-formed Fan Controlled Football league, joining the FCF Zappers.

In joining the FCF, Gordon also reunited with former Cleveland Browns teammate Johnny Manziel. But much like Manziel, his NFL career may very well be over.

The Seahawks have released WR Josh Gordon, who was suspended indefinitely. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2021

Josh Gordon was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Supplemental Draft and played in all 16 games as a rookie. But substance abuse violations would begin mounting soon after.

He missed two games with a suspension in 2013 but still led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards and 117.6 yards per game. That ended up being the peak of his NFL career unfortunately.

Suspensions and injuries would cost Gordon a whopping 54 games over between 2014 and 2017. By 2018, the Browns were ready to wash their hands of him and traded him to the New England Patriots. Gordon spent two partial years in New England, getting a ring from Super Bowl LIII.

New England waived him in the middle of the 2019 season and he was picked up by the Seahawks. But his fifth suspension in the middle of the season ended his 2019 campaign.

Have we seen the last of Josh Gordon in the NFL?