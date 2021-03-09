On Tuesday, teams around the NFL had to make their final decisions on whether or not to franchise tag one player on the team.

For the Seattle Seahawks, several players were possible franchise tag candidates. Corner Shaquill Griffin and running back Chris Carson were the two main candidates for the franchise tag.

However, the Seahawks decided to pass on franchise tagging either player. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Carson won’t receive the franchise tag.

“Seahawks informed RB Chris Carson that they will not place their franchise tag on him, per source. Carson set to hit free agency,” Schefter said on Twitter.

Seahawks informed RB Chris Carson that they will not place their franchise tag on him, per source. Carson set to hit free agency. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

Carson emerged as one of the most productive running backs in the league over the past few years. He racked up a combined 2,381 rushing yards from 2018-19, which ranked fifth in the league over that span.

While his production on the field is special, he’s struggled to get on the field over the past four seasons. The former Oklahoma State star missed 19 of a possible 64 regular-season games. That includes four games in 2020 with a foot injury.

He’s finished two of four seasons on injured reserve. With that in mind, the Seahawks are clearly willing to let Carson leave the building on a bigger contract.

Seattle spent a first-round pick on running back Rashaad Penny in 2018, but he too, has struggled with injury.