The Seahawks Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

NFL teams are learning to take every precaution possible during the course of the 2020 season.

The latest move by the Seattle Seahawks is the latest in a long line of moves to give the team its best chance to avoid COVID-19 ending its season. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks signed a new quarterback.

Rapoport revealed the Seahawks signed quarterback Alex McGough to the team’s practice squad. The team then placed former practice squad quarterback Danny Etling into a “bubble.”

“A very 2020 move by the Seahawks: They signed QB Alex McGough to the practice squad with the intention of putting their other PS QB — Danny Etling — in a bubble… just in case COVID-19 strikes as it did for the Broncos,” Rapoport reported.

A very 2020 move by the #Seahawks: They signed QB Alex McGough to the practice squad with the intention of putting their other PS QB — Danny Etling — in a bubble… just in case COVID-19 strikes as it did for the #Broncos. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2020

The move comes just over a week after the Denver Broncos were forced to play against the New Orleans Saints without a quarterback. After one Broncos quarterback tested positive for COVID-19, all four were ruled out of the game as close contacts.

That forced the Broncos to take practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton and make him the starting quarterback. Denver’s unfortunate series of events led other NFL teams to rethink their process.

It’s clear the Seahawks are taking no chances as the team looks to lock up a playoff spot in the NFC.

Seattle faces off against the New York Jets this weekend.