The Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Russell Wilson

It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season.

On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that Wilson is going on injured reserve. That means that he’ll have to miss at least the next three games.

The earliest that Wilson can return is on Nov. 14 against the Green Bay Packers. That would be 38 days after he suffered the injury.

Wilson’s injury is a bit complicated, as Dr. Steven Shin of Kerlan-Jobe in Los Angeles needed to use screws to stabilize the star quarterback’s finger.

Wilson has been given a recovery timetable of roughly six weeks. It’s possible he suits up for the Seahawks before six weeks, but right now it’s too early to tell when he’ll officially return.

For now, Geno Smith will be the Seahawks’ starting quarterback. He had 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception when he came in for Wilson in Week 5.

If Smith can hold down the fort during Wilson’s absence, that’ll give the Super Bowl MVP the luxury of waiting a week or two longer to make sure his finger is at full strength.

The Seahawks will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday night. It’ll be the first regular season game of Wilson’s career that he’ll be unable to play in.