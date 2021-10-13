The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks announced that they signed Danny Etling to their practice squad.

Etling, a former seventh-round pick out of LSU, was on the Seahawks’ practice squad last season. He has also had brief stints with the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

The odds of Etling actually playing for the Seahawks this season are quite slim, as Geno Smith and Jake Luton are currently the top two quarterbacks on their depth chart. However, it doesn’t hurt to bring in Etling just in case Smith or Luton has to miss time due to injury.

As of now, Smith will be the Seahawks’ starting quarterback during Wilson’s absence.

Etling was a productive quarterback at the collegiate level, spending two seasons with Purdue and three years with LSU. He finished his college career with 7,076 passing yards, 43 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions.

Though he hasn’t received a lot of playing time in the NFL up to this point, Etling clearly has gained the Seahawks’ respect.