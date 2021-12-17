The Spun

Look: 3 NFL Games Are Reportedly Being Rescheduled

Jalen Ramsey covering DK Metcalf.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass in front of cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

With Cleveland, Los Angeles and Washington all dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, the NFL has decided that it’ll make a few changes to the Week 15 schedule.

The league is currently working on moving the Browns-Raiders, Rams-Seahawks and Eagles-Washington games. This isn’t that surprising considering the NFLPA is applying pressure on the NFL to move these games.

While the NFL has tried its hardest to keep its original schedule intact, the sheer number of positive tests being reported right now across the league is concerning.

The Browns-Raiders game was supposed to take place on Saturday afternoon. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, this AFC showdown will now take place on Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer provided an update on the Rams-Seahawks and Eagles-Washington games. The current expectation is that both matchups will take place on Tuesday.

Kickoff times have not yet been announced for these NFC games.

Moving around games at this stage in the season isn’t ideal to say the least. It could also lead to a ton of backlash from the teams that aren’t dealing with an outbreak.

Hopefully, the NFL can clear this hurdle and get back on schedule.

