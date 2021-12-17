Look: 3 NFL Games Are Reportedly Being Rescheduled

With Cleveland, Los Angeles and Washington all dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, the NFL has decided that it’ll make a few changes to the Week 15 schedule.

The league is currently working on moving the Browns-Raiders, Rams-Seahawks and Eagles-Washington games. This isn’t that surprising considering the NFLPA is applying pressure on the NFL to move these games.

While the NFL has tried its hardest to keep its original schedule intact, the sheer number of positive tests being reported right now across the league is concerning.

NFL's working on moving all three of the games—Raiders/Browns, Seahawks/Rams and Eagles/Washington—right now. No other games would be affected. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 17, 2021

The Browns-Raiders game was supposed to take place on Saturday afternoon. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, this AFC showdown will now take place on Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

Raiders at Browns now will be played Monday night at 5 pm ET, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer provided an update on the Rams-Seahawks and Eagles-Washington games. The current expectation is that both matchups will take place on Tuesday.

Kickoff times have not yet been announced for these NFC games.

Rams-Seattle, Eagles-Wash would move to Tuesday — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 17, 2021

Moving around games at this stage in the season isn’t ideal to say the least. It could also lead to a ton of backlash from the teams that aren’t dealing with an outbreak.

Hopefully, the NFL can clear this hurdle and get back on schedule.