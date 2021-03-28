Trade Speculation Is Still Swirling For Russell Wilson

Despite teams like the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots seemingly making their QB plans for 2021 clear in free agency, there is still some speculation that a trade for Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is still possible.

On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that “the door is still open” for a Russell Wilson trade. Russini reported that if a trade happens, it would likely happen close to the 2021 NFL Draft in April.

“Around league circles right now, the talk is that the door is still open for a trade to happen,” Russini said. “It just needs to be the right situation. And if this were to actually happen… it’s going to be closer to the draft. This is the prime time… and it always made sense, if they were going to make a deal, it was going to be closer to the draft — not before free agency.”

As interesting as that sounds, it seems less likely now than a few weeks ago. As mentioned earlier, the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys – two teams Wilson is believed to be interested in – have already signed their quarterbacks for the 2021 season.

Wilson, meanwhile, publicly appears to be looking forward to next season with the Seahawks:

Russell Wilson is coming off arguably his best season as a passer for the Seahawks. He had 4,212 passing yards and a career-high 40 touchdowns as he led the Seahawks to an NFC West title.

But things have been rocky between the two sides lately. Ever since Wilson made comments that he was dissatisfied with the O-line protection he’s receiving, reports have emerged that he wants out.

It may be a month at least before we get any sort of answer on Wilson’s future with the Seahawks. But if anything happens, we can now expect it to happen before May.