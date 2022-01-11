Troubling Details Have Emerged From The Geno Smith Arrest

Earlier this week, the football world learned that police arrested Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Police arrested Smith on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was eventually released from police custody, but the latest reports don’t paint him in a very good light.

According to a report from TMZ, Smith became combative and argumentative with the arresting officers.

From TMZ:

One of the officers wrote in the docs, “I joked with him about how my wife thinks I work too much. Somehow he said that’s because ‘you have a little d***.’ I said, wow, maybe that is the problem, then he said you have a little d***, ‘you have little d*** syndrome.'”

According to the report from TMZ, Smith allegedly refused to take a breath test, so police officers took him to the hospital for blood testing. The report says the veteran quarterback refused to blood test and threatened the officers.

“I’ll f*** every one of y’all up,” one officer says Smith told them. Smith allegedly continued “you don’t want to see me out of these cuffs, you don’t want to know what will happen.”

The allegations against Smith don’t look great. It’s unclear where things will go from here.