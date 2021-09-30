Troy Aikman’s NFL Rankings Have Surprising Team At No. 1

Every week this NFL season, legendary quarterback Troy Aikman has released his updated efficiency ratings. With the first three weeks of the season in the books, the latest power rankings may surprise fans.

As of now, the Seattle Seahawks are ranked first on offense for Aikman’s efficiency ratings. They have a slight edge over the San Francisco 49ers in that department.

Seattle defeated Indianapolis in its season opener in large part because Russell Wilson was phenomenal. He completed 18-of-23 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns.

The Seahawks had another strong performance on offense in Week 2, scoring 30 points against the Tennessee Titans. However, their run game was pretty much nonexistent during that game.

After having great performances on offense in back-to-back games, Seattle struggled to put points on the scoreboard against the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite putting up only 17 points against the Vikings, the Seahawks had 389 total yards on offense. Apparently, that performance was enough to keep them at the top of Aikman’s efficiency ratings.

Ironically enough, the top two teams for Aikman’s ratings will face off this Sunday. The 49ers and Seahawks are both coming off losses and need to get back in the win column.

Since the 49ers and Seahawks will square off this weekend, NFL fans should expect a major update to Aikman’s efficiency ratings next week.

NFL fans can check out Aikman’s full ratings here.