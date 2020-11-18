Tuesday Injury Update For Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

On Tuesday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks released their injury report, which showed a key player did not practice.

Star wide receiver Tyler Lockett missed practice for the second straight day. Lockett “missed” practice on Tuesday, although the Seahawks didn’t actually do much on the field.

Unfortunately, though, Lockett missed practice again on Tuesday. That puts his status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals in doubt.

Earlier this week, head coach Pete Carroll suggested Lockett’s injury wasn’t too serious. However, the head coach admitted the wide receiver is dealing with a “knee sprain.”

Lockett appears to have suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Good news with the Seahawks' backfield: Chris Carson returned to practice today as limited and Carlos Hyde was a full participant. Pete Carroll was optimistic yesterday about Hyde playing Thursday night. But eight players didn't practice, including Tyler Lockett. pic.twitter.com/36luo1np19 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 18, 2020

Losing Lockett would be a big blow to the Seahawks offense, especially as the team faces off against a potent Arizona Cardinals offense.

The last time these two teams squared off, Lockett torched the Cardinals secondary. With Patrick Peterson locking down DK Metcalf, Lockett exploded for 15 receptions for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

It was one of the most impressive performances for a wide receiver over the past decade. However, with Lockett failing to practice yet this week, it sounds like the Seahawks may not have him on the field on Thursday night.

If he misses time, quarterback Russell Wilson will look to Metcalf, David Moore and Freddie Swain should see increased targets.

Seattle and Arizona kick off on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.