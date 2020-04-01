2 NFL Teams Are Being Linked To Jadeveon Clowney

Before free agency began in March, the consensus was that Jadeveon Clowney would be the top option for teams in need of defensive linemen. Well, two weeks have passed by and yet the former No. 1 overall pick remains on the open market.

Clowney received the franchise tag from the Houston Texans last offseason. He was then traded to the Seattle Seahawks right before the start of the regular season. This past season, he totaled 31 tackles and three sacks.

The initial asking price from Clowney’s camp was $20 million per season. According to ESPN reporter Dianna Russini, he’s lowered that price to around $17-18 million.

Russini is also reporting that Seattle and Tennessee are the two teams being linked closest to Clowney. It’s unsure at the moment which team is considered the favorite for his services.

As we continue to watch the market for Jadeveon Clowney, I am told by several sources the asking price has been moved off that $20mil+ number and it’s closer to $17-18mil. This could spark more interest. Also told Titans and Seahawks are still “interested” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 1, 2020

The Titans already spent a large sum of money this offseason on Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill. It would be interesting to see them add Clowney and build off their recent playoff run.

No one will deny that Clowney has all the talent in the world. However, the former South Carolina star has not exactly lived up to they hype in terms of production.

Teams might want to see Clowney have a double-digit sack season before they invest $20 million per year.

We’ll see if Clowney can agree to a new deal before the NFL Draft later this month.