Report: 2 NFL Teams Are ‘Still In’ On Jadeveon Clowney

Who would have thought that Jadeveon Clowney would remain on the open market heading into May? The former No. 1 overall pick was hoping that he’d receive a massive payday in free agency, but obviously that hasn’t happened.

Clowney was reportedly asking for $20 million per season. Despite his skillset and undeniable talent, the South Carolina product hasn’t received much interest this offseason. The latest rumor that linked the Las Vegas Raiders to Clowney has already been debunked.

However, there are two teams that remain in the hunt for Clowney. Those teams are the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

ESPN reporter Dianna Russini was on Get Up! to provide the latest on Clowney. She advised everyone that a decision might not come as soon as fans want it to.

Here’s what Russini had to say, via 247Sports:

“I feel like we’re all in a hurry to figure out where Clowney is going to end up, but he is not in any hurry,” Russini said. “He’s sitting back right now. The two teams still in on him, though, are the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans.”

Clowney finished the 2019 season with 31 tackles, three sacks, and three pass breakups.

At this point, it’s highly unlikely that Clowney receives an offer close to his original asking price. Nonetheless, he could earn a sizable paycheck for the 2020 season if he plays his hand right.

Where do you envision Clowney playing next season?