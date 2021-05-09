U.S. Track Legend Reacts To D.K. Metcalf Running

Seattle Seahawks superstar DK Metcalf is running the 100-meter dash in an effort to qualify for the Olympics. Some professional sprinters have felt a little disrespected by his audacity, but one legendary sprinter had a more nuanced reaction.

Taking to Twitter, four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson addressed Metcalf’s 100-meter dash attempt. He said he understood why some sprinters feel disrespected but believes that the sport of spriting should have done more throughout the years to show just how much skill it takes to run the race.

“With @dkm14 competing this weekend at @usatf meet, sprinters rightly feel disrespected. People don’t understand their talent. But that’s not DK’s fault or the media’s fault,” Johnson wrote. “The sport has done little to show the immense skill and talent it takes to run 100m in under 10 seconds.”

For decades there have been comparisons made between NFL players and Olympic-caliber sprinters. Speed is one of the most valuable skills in the game, after all.

But it’s rare that NFL players have actually put their skills to the test on an Olympic track.

That isn’t to say that it’s never been done before. Hall of Fame wide receiver “Bullet” Bob Hayes and former No. 2 overall pick Johnny “Lam” Jones both won Olympic gold before their NFL careers took off.

But it’s been a while since an Olympic sprinter actually took to an NFL field. DK Metcalf will try to be the latest today.

Will DK Metcalf be able to hang with the best sprinters in the U.S., or will he get torched?