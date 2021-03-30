Veteran Cornerback Quinton Dunbar Has 2 Visits Lined Up

The cornerback market as a whole has dried up a bit over the past few days, but there appears to be growing interest for Quinton Dunbar. He actually has two visits lined up for next week.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the two teams that Dunbar will visit with are the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions.

“Free agent CB Quinton Dunbar, most recently of the Seahawks, has two visits scheduled for next week: He’s set to visit the Lions and AZCardinals,” Rapoport tweeted. “He’s been waiting for the right opportunity, but it all ramps up soon.”

In six games this past season, Dunbar had 30 total tackles, five passes defended and an interception. Those aren’t bad numbers considering the amount of time spent on the field.

Arizona recently signed a veteran cornerback in Malcolm Butler, but it wouldn’t hurt to add another.

As for Detroit, there’s a lot of unknown when it comes to its secondary right now. Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah have the potential to be a solid tandem, but we’ll have to see how they perform in a new system.

The Lions’ new defensive coordinator is Aaron Glenn, who did an excellent job developing defensive backs for the New Orleans Saints. We’d imagine Glenn wants to add a bit more talent to his secondary.

Dunbar’s market has been quiet for the past few weeks, but like Rapoport said, it’s about to ramp up.