Video Of Seahawks DB Quinton Dunbar’s Press Conference Is Going Viral

On Thursday night, the Miramar Police Department issued an arrest warrant for two NFL players.

According to the arrest warrant, both New York Giants defensive back Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar are wanted by police. The warrant includes wild details about the alleged incident.

A witness at the party allegedly told police that Baker and Dunbar lost $70,000 gambling two days earlier. Dunbar allegedly assisted in taking watches and other valuables at the direction of Baker.

Immediately after the report emerged, a video of Dunbar went viral. The defensive back held an introductory press conference on Thursday morning.

Just hours after the alleged armed robbery, he was speaking with reporters. One of his comments in particular caught the internet’s eye after his alleged involvement in the armed robbery.

“You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day…. I just hope to repay [the Seahawks] with the way I carry myself as a person,” he said.

Police also charged Dunbar with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. The Seahawks released a statement about the alleged incident.

“We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities,” the team said in a statement.

The Giants released a similar statement about Baker’s alleged involvement in the incident.