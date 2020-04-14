Video: Russell Wilson, Ciara Reveal Gender Of Their Baby

These dark times have brought out the very best in many people, including Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara. They’ve shown their generosity and have also found multiple ways to keep their fans entertained.

Back in March, the couple pledged to team with Wheels Up, a private aviation company, and Feeding America to raise funds for 10 million meals for families. This came after they donated one million meals of their own.

Wilson and Ciara have also shown they can be funny, sharing an adorable video of them dancing to music in their house. The video received over four million views.

On Tuesday morning, Wilson and Ciara shared a video of them doing a gender reveal. It was a nice moment for the family and they allowed everyone to be a part of it by posting it on Twitter.

Wilson and Ciara already have a daughter together. Soon enough, Sienna Princess Wilson will have a younger brother.

While there’s no question that everyone loves seeing the Wilson family share beautiful moments together, sports fans are anxious to see Russell back on the field picking apart secondaries.

Congratulations to Wilson and Ciara as they’re getting ready to add another member to their family.