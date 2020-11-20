The Spun

Video: Scrum Breaks Out During Seahawks, Cardinals Game

Carlos Hyde scores a touchdown.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 19: Carlos Hyde #30 of the Seattle Seahawks runs in for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Lumen Field on November 19, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Arizona Cardinals in a matchup of NFC West teams battling for the division lead.

In the first matchup of these two teams, the Cardinals handed the Seahawks their first loss of the season. After three interceptions from Russel Wilson, including one in overtime, Arizona escaped with a 37-34 win in overtime.

Tonight, the Seahawks jumped out to an early lead – taking a 16-7 lead into halftime. The Cardinals responded with a long touchdown drive on their first drive of the second half to cut Seattle’s lead to 16-14.

On the next Seahawks possession, things started to get out of hand. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was tackled awkwardly, which led to a scrum between both teams.

Cardinals defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick appeared to take a swing at Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Check it out.

Kirkpatrick received a penalty on the play, which eventually led to a rushing touchdown for Seattle.

The Seahawks extended their lead to 23-14 with just over three minutes left to play in the third quarter. Can the Cardinals complete a comeback like they did earlier in the season against Seattle?

We’ll find out over the next hour.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.