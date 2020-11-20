Video: Scrum Breaks Out During Seahawks, Cardinals Game

On Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Arizona Cardinals in a matchup of NFC West teams battling for the division lead.

In the first matchup of these two teams, the Cardinals handed the Seahawks their first loss of the season. After three interceptions from Russel Wilson, including one in overtime, Arizona escaped with a 37-34 win in overtime.

Tonight, the Seahawks jumped out to an early lead – taking a 16-7 lead into halftime. The Cardinals responded with a long touchdown drive on their first drive of the second half to cut Seattle’s lead to 16-14.

On the next Seahawks possession, things started to get out of hand. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was tackled awkwardly, which led to a scrum between both teams.

Cardinals defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick appeared to take a swing at Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Check it out.

Dre Kirkpatrick took a swing at DK Metcalf, and, well, that's not a good idea (plus it extended their scoring drive).pic.twitter.com/jfGvFAuST5 — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) November 20, 2020

Kirkpatrick received a penalty on the play, which eventually led to a rushing touchdown for Seattle.

The Seahawks extended their lead to 23-14 with just over three minutes left to play in the third quarter. Can the Cardinals complete a comeback like they did earlier in the season against Seattle?

We’ll find out over the next hour.