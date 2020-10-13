Video Shows What Russell Wilson Said Before Game-Winning Drive

The Seattle Seahawks sit at 5-0 on the season after taking down the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Star quarterback Russell Wilson is lighting up the league and is the current favorite to take home the league’s MVP award. In five games, Wilson has racked up 1,502 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions.

He showed he’s one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league when his team needed him most. Trailing 26-21, Wilson led the Seahawks down the field for a go-ahead touchdown.

Before stepping onto the field for the final drive, the Seahawks quarterback knew what he was about to do.

“I can’t wait to see this drive right here. They already know what’s gonna happen. They already know. Let’s go win this game. Let’s go win this game,” Wilson said moments before leading to team to a win.

Wilson entered the 2020 NFL season without having received an MVP vote during his illustrious career.

However, just five games into the 2020 season, the Seahawks quarterback is the odds-on favorite to be the league’s MVP. Wilson leads the NFL in touchdown passes and sits second in passing yards.

Seattle is heading into its bye week as the only 5-0 team in the NFL. Buffalo can tie the Seahawks with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday night.

After a bye, the Seahawks have back-to-back divisional games.