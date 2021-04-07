Warren Moon Has Telling Comment About Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

On Tuesday, Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap said star quarterback Russell Wilson told him he would be with the team for the 2021 season.

Dunlap’s comment comes after questions about Wilson’s relationship with the Seahawks abounded over the past few weeks. For now, it seems like the two will remain together for at least one more season.

Beyond that, though, no one knows. Former NFL legend Warren Moon thinks Wilson and the Seahawks are headed for a divorce sooner rather than later.

“I think it’s kind of headed, unfortunately, in the same direction [as Lynch and Sherman],” Moon said via NFL Network. “I think right now it’s almost like a marriage that’s started to just have squabbles and they’re squabbling about certain little issues, whether it’s pass protection, whether it’s talent.”

Here’s more of what Warren had to say:

“So, I think he’s definitely there this year unless they just want to take a hit and not become a really good football team for a year or so. But I think that the marriage is not going to end very well going down the road. I think this squabble is going to turn into more of a separation and then a divorce at some point. And that usually happens with most players anyway. You just don’t like it to happen because of the two sides not getting along.”

Wilson heavily criticized the team’s approach to building a competent offensive line over the past few years. He’s been the most-hit quarterback in recent years and was clearly frustrated.

Seattle traded for star guard Gabe Jackson earlier this offseason to placate its star quarterback.

Will Russell Wilson be with the Seahawks during the 2022 season?