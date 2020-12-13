Watch: DK Metcalf’s Touchdown Celebration Is Going Viral

DK Metcalf can do it all.

The Seattle Seahawks are leading the New York Jets, 17-3, on Sunday evening. Seattle is off to a quick start against the lowly AFC East franchise. New York is 0-12 on the season and is favored to finish the season without a win.

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is having another big performance. The young wide receiver has two catches for 19 yards and a touchdown early in the contest.

Metcalf has gone viral on social media for his big touchdown celebration. The Seahawks wide receiver channeled some former NFL greats with his touchdown celebration on Sunday afternoon.

Check it out:

DK Metcalf grabbed the camera after scoring a TD 😅 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/tB8Uz57Jsx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2020

Metcalf is far from the first NFL player to pull off this touchdown celebration. Several other NFL stars, including Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, have done it after scoring.

The Seahawks are looking to move to 9-4 on the season with a win over the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Seattle is currently a half game behind the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West Division. The Seahawks are the No. 4 seed in the NFC at the moment, but could improve their standing with a win on Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks and the Jets are playing on CBS.