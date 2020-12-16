Details Emerge From The NFL’s Plan For A 17th Game

The NFL is heading towards a 17-game schedule in the future, though it is unclear when the long-awaited change will occur. When it does happen, we know what the slate will look like.

NFL players narrowly approved a new collective bargaining agreement back in March, to the chagrin of some star players like Richard Sherman and Aaron Rodgers. For a while, it looked like the schedule might expand for 2021, though per reports that is no guarantee. The NFL may kick the decision down the road a year or two according to ProFootballTalk.

With the current 16 game schedule, each team faces its three division foes in home-and-home series, for a total of six games, the four teams from one AFC and one NFC division, and the two other teams from its conference that finished in the same place in its division.

According to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the 17th game will come from the opposite conference, and based on the previous season’s divisional standings. For example, this year it would have meant against either the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, or San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

When the NFL goes to 17 games, the extra game will be: *Out of conference (AFC-NFC)

*Based on divisional standings from the preceding season

*on a rotating divisional basis. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) December 16, 2020

As to when that 17th game comes into effect, PFT’s Mike Florio says that the NFL is now playing coy, potentially in order to draw some consensus from the players, who were very divided on it this past spring. He believes the league may wait for the players to “embrace” the 17th game as a way to avoid a salary cap crunch for the coming season, after a lean 2020 financially.

So what’s going on? The players don’t uniformly support the playing of an extra game; indeed, the vote to ratify the CBA allowing for a 17th game finished far closer than it should have. By withholding a path to generating more revenue, the league could make the players want the 17th game. Every year, the league and the union negotiate the amount of the salary cap. This year, the union will want to minimize the extent to which the cap shrinks, due to losses from the pandemic. If the league hasn’t committed to a 17th game when the negotiations intensify, the door remains wide-ass open for the league to say, for example, “If there only were a way to increase revenue for 2021” and for the union to say in response, for example, “Well, why not play a 17th game?” […] All that said, a league source recently reiterated to PFT that a 17th game is a done deal. In the short term, however, the league may try to make it look like something other than a done deal, as part of the broader dance with the NFLPA.

Whenever it finally comes into effect, this appears to be how the new NFL schedule for each team will look.