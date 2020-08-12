ESPN Analyst Names 4 NFL Teams That Will ‘Most Likely’ Fall Off This Season

In each NFL season, there are teams that jump up and surprise, and there are teams that serve as major disappointments. ESPN‘s Bill Barnwell has identified four franchises that could fit in that latter category in 2020, after strong 2019 campaigns.

Barnwell’s track record at predicting these declines is pretty impressive. He says that last year, he hit on four of five teams he predicted to decline, and is at 14 of 16 over the last three years. That is pretty impressive.

In identifying teams, Barnwell lists a few factors from 2019 that could portend a drop off in 2020. Point differential and pythagorean win expectation—a formula that predicts what your record should be based on points for and against—record in games decided by seven or fewer points, and strength of schedule.

The four teams that Barnwell picked this year were pretty big winners last season. A pair of them—the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints—won 13 games a year ago. The Seattle Seahawks have been gearing up for a title run. His last team, the only AFC inclusion, is the Houston Texans, who have one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Deshaun Watson.

One more time: Four NFL teams likely to improve https://t.co/UGaKurcQ1A | Four NFL teams likely to decline https://t.co/qIhqrhrgti — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 12, 2020

The Packers selection won’t surprise many. While winning 13 games is impressive for any team, Green Bay was a bit exposed in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, who throttled them. The team did not add weapons around Aaron Rodgers, instead opting to look towards the future in the NFL Draft by taking quarterback Jordan Love.

Barnwell cites a pythagorean win expectation of 9.7 for the 2019 season, three below the 13 that they won on the field, as a marker that the Packers could slide in 2020. The team was also 6-1 in one-score games, a number that can reverse course pretty quickly from year-to-year.

The Saints had that same 6-1 mark, though had an extra win in the pythagorean model. Barnwell goes beyond his normal rules for adding New Orleans to this list.

It comes down to a rule I’ve found to be helpful: If a team sets an NFL record in a key category, you can’t count on it to keep that up the following year. One of the reasons the Saints were able to defy history and keep up their record between 2018 and 2019 is because they happened to quietly set an NFL record. Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and the rest of the Saints turned the ball over only eight times during the regular season. While teams are better at avoiding giveaways than ever before these days, no team in NFL history had managed to avoid hitting at least 10 of them in a single season before New Orleans last year. The Buccaneers and Chargers each had a game in which they turned the ball over seven times. The Saints came within one takeaway of hitting that number across the entire season.

Barnwell cites numbers that say that Drew Brees had the third most dropped interceptions last year, and the Saints had very good fumble luck, recovering seven of the nine balls they put on the turf. Fumble recoveries are an especially luck-based thing at the NFL level. A few going the other way in those one score games could swing things drastically.

The Seahawks may be the most interesting team included, with the trade for Jamal Adams signaling that the team is set to improve if anything. The team, which went 11-5 a year ago, played more like a .500 club, he says. The team outscored opponents by just seven total points over the course of the year, and had a pythagorean mark of 8.2 wins. He also cites significant concerns on both lines.

The Texans are the easiest to figure out here. The team was outscored by eight points last year, expected to win just 7.8 games rather than 10. They were 8-3 in one-score games, and gave away maybe the best wide receiver in football, trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

[ESPN]