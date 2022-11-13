NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 16: Field judge Tom Hill #97 (L) and referee Shawn Hochuli #83 review a New York Giants punt in which they challenged during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on December 16, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon.

Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it.

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on the sideline late in the fourth quarter, but the officials ruled it a catch, allowing the drive to continue.

It shouldn't have.

"PFWA pool reporter @bylindsayhjones conducted an interview w/ NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson. He said that Gabe Davis' catch on the final drive should've been incomplete and that they'll have to find out from the replay official why the game was not stopped to review," Alaina Getzenberg tweeted.

Davis appeared to let the ball hit the ground late in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

The refs missed that one, though thankfully, it didn't end up costing the Vikings the win.