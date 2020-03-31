The Spun

NFL Agent Announces He Lost Both Parents To COVID-19

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The COVID-19 outbreak has made the past few weeks incredibly tough for people around the world. And on Tuesday, NFL agent Buddy Baker shared some heartbreaking news involving his family and the ongoing virus.

Baker, who represents the Griffin brothers from the Seattle Seahawks, announced today that he lost both his parents to the COVID-19 virus.

Despite dealing with these heartbreaking losses, Baker mustered the strength to post a video on Twitter to encourage his followers to practice social distancing and listen to what the medical experts are telling them.

“My parents were amazing people, they were married for 51-plus years and passed away six minutes apart. Just a few weeks ago, they were in perfect health,” Baker said. “We live in a world of it can’t happen to me and it can’t happen to my family. Well, it did happen to us. I’d like to take this time to make people start thinking about making a change.”

Plenty of figures from the sports world are trying their hardest to bring awareness to this virus and why it’s so important to follow the current guidelines.

All we can hope for is that everyone does their part to slow down the spread of this virus in the coming weeks.

Our thoughts are with the Baker family and all those affected by this virus.

